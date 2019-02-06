Preserving a dying Singapore tradition

Video

Pretty local Singaporean cakes called "Nonya kuehs" are traditionally handmade and are a popular treat.

But automation, rising competition and the labour-intensive nature of hand-pressing these cakes mean traditional bakeries are dwindling in numbers.

For almost four generations, Gavan Sing's family has made Nonya kuehs and they are determined to keep the Straits-Chinese tradition alive.

