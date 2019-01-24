Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The perception was women didn't fly aircraft'
Claire Banks is a rarity - she's a female airline pilot.
Just 5% of commercial aircraft pilots are women, but the global industry is now working hard to increase that number.
Ms Banks has just been recruited by UK carrier EasyJet.
Video journalists: Jonathan Josephs and Jeremy Howell.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window