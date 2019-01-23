How virtual reality can help you manage pain
A company in Israel is using virtual reality to help patients deal with chronic pain, or to assist rehabilitation after a stroke or brain injury.

VR Health was founded by an air force pilot with neck injuries, who was sure VR techniques could aid his recovery.

