How virtual reality can help you manage pain
A company in Israel is using virtual reality to help patients deal with chronic pain, or to assist rehabilitation after a stroke or brain injury.
VR Health was founded by an air force pilot with neck injuries, who was sure VR techniques could aid his recovery.
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Reporter: Lucy Hooker; camera: Boaz Shamir; producer: Ben King; video editor: Gordie Watt
23 Jan 2019
