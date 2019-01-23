Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nico Rosberg: Bringing F1 thinking to Davos
Two years ago F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg dramatically walked away from the sport. Now he's taking on the world of business, and wants to bring electric transport to the masses.
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window