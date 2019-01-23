Bringing F1 thinking to Davos
Nico Rosberg: Bringing F1 thinking to Davos

Two years ago F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg dramatically walked away from the sport. Now he's taking on the world of business, and wants to bring electric transport to the masses.

  • 23 Jan 2019
