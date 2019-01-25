Million dollar idea: Balloons
How balloons became a million dollar idea

No party would be complete without a whole load of multi-coloured balloons.

They were invented by one of history's most eminent scientists and they became increasingly popular over the 19th and 20th Centuries.

But recently, sales of party balloons have plunged. Aaron Heslehurst explains why.

Video producer: Jeremy Howell

