DHL boss: 'We might benefit, but Brexit not a good idea'

Video

The chief executive of Deutsche Post DHL has told the BBC that a no-deal Brexit is not a good idea in the long term, even if his company benefits in the short term.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Frank Appel said people may have misinterpreted previous comments he had made and thought he was in favour of Brexit, but believes "we should not focus on short-term profits".

