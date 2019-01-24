Polish PM: 'Give us our people back'

Media player
Poland's PM wants to see more workers return from UK
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has told the BBC he wants to see more workers return from the UK to help its domestic economy grow.
He said that "more and more are coming back and I'm pleased about that because there is a low level of unemployment [in Poland]. Give us our people back".
But he said people who want to stay in the UK should be allowed to, "and be treated exactly as they are now".
Mr Morawiecki was speaking to the BBC's business editor, Simon Jack, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
