Reusables scheme is 'the milkman rebooted'

Refillable container scheme is 'the milkman rebooted'
Tesco and French supermarket Carrefour are to trial a new, global online shopping service based on refillable rather than recyclable containers.
Empty product containers are collected, cleaned and refilled for reuse.
The man behind the scheme - called Loop - describes it as "effectively the milkman, rebooted'.
24 Jan 2019
