Taking work-life balance to the extremes
Marion and Alex tour the world with their son teaching and performing hair-raising acrobatic tricks. But in their day jobs, Marion works as a sports doctor and Alex is a physics professor at Durham University. This is the story of how they fell in love, juggle their jobs… and each other.
Read more: What's your 'side hustle'?
Series Producer: Mauro Galluzzo. Producer: Griesham Taan. Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart
25 Jan 2019
