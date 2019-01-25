Taking work-life balance to the extremes

Video

Marion and Alex tour the world with their son teaching and performing hair-raising acrobatic tricks. But in their day jobs, Marion works as a sports doctor and Alex is a physics professor at Durham University. This is the story of how they fell in love, juggle their jobs… and each other.

Series Producer: Mauro Galluzzo. Producer: Griesham Taan. Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart