Can you live sustainably in the desert?

Is it possible to live a sustainable lifestyle in Dubai?
Leading Cities is a new series from profiling the global cities that are taking a lead in innovation; making themselves better places to live and work. Mark Lobel reports from Dubai and asks whether you can live sustainably, even in the desert.
25 Jan 2019
