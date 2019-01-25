The app bringing fast food to Africa's urbanites
As more people move to cities like Nairobi, their lifestyles, interests and tastes change. The Jumia Food app is catering for the on-demand crowd.

Talking Business Africa's Lerato Mbele-Roberts takes a look at how it operates in Kenya's Silicon Savannah.

  • 25 Jan 2019
