Parle-G: Reinventing a biscuit empire
A popular teatime snack and a staple in many Indian households, homegrown biscuit brand Parle-G is one of the oldest and most recognised names in India.
This family-run confectionery empire is now headed by the grandson of the founder who is looking at ways to stay on top.
Filmed and edited by Vishnu Vardhan; produced by Devina Gupta; series produced by Pamela Parker.
08 Feb 2019
