Million dollar idea: Vaseline
How Vaseline became a million dollar idea

If you've got a scratch, a graze or dry skin, you might reach for a jar of Vaseline. It's a petroleum jelly, and people have been using it for well over a century.

But who first realised that this stuff could ease skin complaints? Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video producer: Jeremy Howell

  • 01 Feb 2019
