Dubai plans bright future for solar

The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai wants to get a quarter of all its energy from solar power within the next 30 years.
The BBC's Mark Lobel reports from Dubai's largest solar farm, where 2.3 million panels are spread across an area of desert the size of 800 football pitches.
29 Jan 2019
