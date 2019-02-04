'If you hire the wrong people they can bleed you dry'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'If you hire the wrong people they can bleed you dry'

What are the dangers to your company if you pick the wrong team of managers? It could come close to meltdown.

That's what happened to the Anglo-American start-up WANdisco.

Founder and CEO David Richards recruited directors from the world's most prestigious tech corporations, but they started spending far more than his firm could afford.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

See more at CEO Secrets.

  • 04 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'Make yourself redundant every five years'