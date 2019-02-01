Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My side hustle magic trick'
David Linacre isn't your typical magician. By day he works in marketing in the legal sector, but at the weekends he performs magic tricks and illusions.
Read more: What's your 'side hustle'?
Series Producer: Mauro Galluzzo. Video Journalist: Ameer Khan. Video Editor: Robert Miller
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window