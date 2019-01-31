Media player
Tomato prices 'may rise 10%' if there is a no-deal Brexit
The price of imported tomatoes could rise by as much as 10% on UK shelves in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Spanish growers have warned.
They say this would be a result of introduced tariffs and other increased costs.
Video journalists: Simon Browning and Jeremy Howell.
31 Jan 2019
