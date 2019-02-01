Media player
Taking the coffee bean to the barista
Kenyans are known to be avid tea drinkers so demand for coffee in the country is low.
Local coffee producers who make a specialty brand of arabica are therefore looking to international roasters to raise their profiles.
Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports from Meru County for Talking Business Africa.
