Nissan decision is 'devastating news'
The MP for Sunderland Central, Julie Elliott, says Nissan's decision not to build the X-Trail in the city is devastating news. She said it appeared that Brexit had played a role in their decision-making and that businesses could not sustain the kind of uncertainty involved.

  • 03 Feb 2019