Sunrise Records chief hails HMV 'great deal'
Canadian firm Sunrise Records has emerged as the buyer of collapsed music chain HMV, beating competition including Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.
The firm will buy 100 stores out of administration, securing 1,487 jobs.
But 27 stores will close, resulting in 455 redundancies.
His deal will ultimately save 100 stores, he tells the Today programme, on Radio 4.
05 Feb 2019
