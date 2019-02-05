Media player
Brexit: Losing business 'a price worth paying for sovereignty'
Why did some businesses vote for Brexit when it could harm their operations?
Panorama's Adrian Chiles spoke to a Leave-voting farmer in Yorkshire who could lose subsidies and a Hampshire manufacturer who voted Leave and who wants Britain to "paddle its own canoe".
He also hears from a manufacturer in Kent who is convinced Brexit will damage its business.
05 Feb 2019
