Brexit: Losing business 'a price worth paying'
Brexit: Losing business 'a price worth paying for sovereignty'

Why did some businesses vote for Brexit when it could harm their operations?

Panorama's Adrian Chiles spoke to a Leave-voting farmer in Yorkshire who could lose subsidies and a Hampshire manufacturer who voted Leave and who wants Britain to "paddle its own canoe".

He also hears from a manufacturer in Kent who is convinced Brexit will damage its business.

  • 05 Feb 2019
