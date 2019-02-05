A brief history of HMV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMV: A brief history of the record store
With HMV being bought out of administration by Canadian firm Sunrise Records, BBC Rewind looks back on the changing fortunes of the high street music retailer.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window