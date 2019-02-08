Million dollar idea: The barcode

Media player
How the barcode became a million dollar idea
Almost every product we buy nowadays comes with a barcode on it.
It makes it quicker to ring up the price on the till and it helps retailers to track their stock.
But whose idea was the barcode, and how did he get it?
Aaron Heslehurst explains.
08 Feb 2019
