The art dealer making jewellery from e-waste
Video

Eliza Walter, 26, works as a gallery manager for a post-war and contemporary art gallery in Mayfair. But in her spare time she also designs, creates and sells jewellery made with e-waste - precious metals salvaged from discarded technology.

  • 08 Feb 2019
