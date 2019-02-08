Media player
The art dealer making jewellery from e-waste
Eliza Walter, 26, works as a gallery manager for a post-war and contemporary art gallery in Mayfair. But in her spare time she also designs, creates and sells jewellery made with e-waste - precious metals salvaged from discarded technology.
Read more: What's your 'side hustle'?
Series Producer: Mauro Galluzzo. Video Producer: Robert Miller. Video Journalist: Ameer Khan
08 Feb 2019
