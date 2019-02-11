Media player
'Ideas are worthless, execution matters'
StockX is an online marketplace for buying and selling sneakers and accessories.
Josh Luber, its founder and chief executive, says entrepreneurs don't need the perfect business, they just need to put "one foot in front of the other".
Filmed by Rob Miller and Ameer Khan. Edited by Jaltson AC.
See more at CEO Secrets.
11 Feb 2019
