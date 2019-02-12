The trans woman shattering the glass ceiling in Indian politics

Video

Women are under-represented in Indian politics, and a trans woman is a rare sight. Apsara Reddy is one such politician who’s breaking the glass ceiling.

The 35-year-old was born Ajay, and underwent gender transformation to become Apsara.

She recently hit the headlines when she was given a leadership role in the women’s wing of India’s oldest political party.

