The trans woman shattering the glass ceiling in Indian politics
Women are under-represented in Indian politics, and a trans woman is a rare sight. Apsara Reddy is one such politician who’s breaking the glass ceiling.
The 35-year-old was born Ajay, and underwent gender transformation to become Apsara.
She recently hit the headlines when she was given a leadership role in the women’s wing of India’s oldest political party.
Hear more about Apsara on the WorklifeIndia podcast.
12 Feb 2019
