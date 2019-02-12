No-deal Brexit 'would be economic shock'
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal it would be an economic shock.

He also says a no-deal scenario would send the wrong message globally at a time when globalisation is being challenged.

  • 12 Feb 2019
