Mark Carney says no-deal Brexit would be economic shock
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal it would be an economic shock.
He also says a no-deal scenario would send the wrong message globally at a time when globalisation is being challenged.
12 Feb 2019
