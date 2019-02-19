Media player
Cashless music festivals in South Africa
The BBC's In Business Africa team looks at one company is helping music festivals in South Africa go completely cashless using smart wristbands tied to mobile apps.
"You just feel safer when you don't need to rely on cash, you don't need an accounting system," said festival goer Lebo Shuping.
"I've been to music festivals where during the course of the festival, my money went missing, and it's like, damn it, the party's over.
19 Feb 2019
