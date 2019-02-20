Media player
How money is handled in Kenya and Nigeria
In Kenya, mobile payments rule.
Latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows that 45 million mobile money accounts were registered by the end of 2018. Kenya has a population of 50 million people.
But in Nigeria, many people prefer to make payments by visiting kiosks run by a mobile operator and handing over cash, because they fear that their phones are not secure.
