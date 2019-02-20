Media player
Meet the 'Uber of the skies' in South Africa
BBC's Vumani Mkhize visits a small aircraft factory in Johannesburg to see how South Africa's aviation industry is developing.
Small aeroplanes typically cost between $130,000-$180,000 each to make.
But one firm, touted as the "Uber of the Skies", is trying to make private air travel more affordable.
20 Feb 2019
