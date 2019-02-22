Million dollar idea: Shampoo

Media player
How shampoo became a million dollar idea
Two centuries ago, it was used only by Indians. Nowadays, billions of us use it every day. We're talking about shampoo. The world lathers its way through almost $90bn-worth a year.
But who made it the global way of washing hair? And do we really need to use so much of it? Here's Aaron Heslehurst.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
22 Feb 2019
