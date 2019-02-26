Bill Granger: 'Godfather' of avocado toast

Video

Australian restaurateur Bill Granger served his first plate of smashed avocado on toast 26 years ago in a little sunny corner café in Sydney.

It is a dish that has become both a global phenomenon and a millennial cliché in recent years, emblematic of the rising popularity of Australian-style breakfasts and brunches.

An art school dropout from a family of butchers with no formal training in cooking, Bill Granger has built an empire around the meal of breakfast.

Video by Pamela Parker, Juntaro Ishikawa, Futa Nagao and Yoko Ishitani