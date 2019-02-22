Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Africa's growing cosmetics market
The French fashion firm L'Oreal is developing its presence in Africa, as consumer spending on cosmetics rises across the continent.
The BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to the company's Marketa Havlik-Liebenberg at its South African research and production hub about the firm's current strategy.
-
22 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window