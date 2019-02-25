'We were in the right place at the right time'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Popcorn entrepreneur credits timing for success
Robert Jakobi, who turned Metcalfe's Skinny popcorn into the fastest growing food brand in the UK, credits good timing for his success. He was speaking to BBC Business Editor Simon Jack.
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window