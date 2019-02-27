Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's missing from this bus?
Tourists visiting the famous waterfalls near the town of Neuhausen am Rheinfall in Switzerland might be surprised by the public transport that's on offer to get them there.
The Trapizio bus is at the cutting edge of vehicle technology.
This is part of the BBC's series, The Disruptors. You can read the full article here.
Camera: Fabian Chaundy; producer: Ben King
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window