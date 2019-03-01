Million dollar idea: Botox
How Botox became a million dollar idea

Botox is the drug made from a deadly poison that magically rejuvenates the face... or sometimes destroys it.

Hollywood actresses flocked to use it when it first came out, and millions of other people followed them.

But the man who invented Botox never meant for it to eliminate wrinkles. He had his eyes on something completely different.

  • 01 Mar 2019
