Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making motorbike taxis in Uganda safer
To prevent motorcycle fatalities in Uganda, one "boda boda" motorbike taxi firm in Kampala has lead the push for drivers and customers to wear helmets.
Due to bad traffic jams, many people prefer to take boda bodas rather than traditional public transport.
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window