Making motorbike taxis in Uganda safer
To prevent motorcycle fatalities in Uganda, one "boda boda" motorbike taxi firm in Kampala has lead the push for drivers and customers to wear helmets.

Due to bad traffic jams, many people prefer to take boda bodas rather than traditional public transport.

  • 28 Feb 2019