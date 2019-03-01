Media player
Is technology changing the way we love?
Technology has changed the way the world looks at love and relationships.
Paromita Vohra, filmmaker and educator on love and relationships, certainly agrees. But she admits it’s not that simple.
Dating apps have taken the world by storm, but the culture of swiping right or left to like or reject potential matches may also affect a person's self esteem.
01 Mar 2019
