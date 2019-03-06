'Our vision is a world without traffic jams'
Can an app make travel across cities so smooth and efficient that people will be persuaded to leave their cars at home?

That's what Moovel, a subsidiary of the carmaker Daimler, is aiming for.

This is part of the BBC's series, The Disruptors. You can read the full article here.

Reporter: Matthew Wall. Camera: Chris Foxx.

  • 06 Mar 2019
