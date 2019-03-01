Transforming Nigeria's Banking sector
Herbert Wigwe: Technology will transform Nigerian banking

In 2002, Herbert Wigwe and business partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede bought a tiny commercial bank.

Today, Access Bank is one of Nigeria's five biggest banks, with branches spanning the continent.

There are still 60 million people in the country who are unbanked, and Mr Wigwe says that mobile payments is the way to reach them.

