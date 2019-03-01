Transforming Nigeria's Banking sector

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Herbert Wigwe: Technology will transform Nigerian banking
In 2002, Herbert Wigwe and business partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede bought a tiny commercial bank.
Today, Access Bank is one of Nigeria's five biggest banks, with branches spanning the continent.
There are still 60 million people in the country who are unbanked, and Mr Wigwe says that mobile payments is the way to reach them.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-47421955/herbert-wigwe-technology-will-transform-nigerian-bankingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window