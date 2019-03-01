Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Improving Zambia's roads
As part of efforts made to improve its infrastructure, Zambia is embarking on a major construction project to reduce congestion in its capital Lusaka.
The project will see 120km of road being built, upgraded or widen, in order to speed up commutes across the city.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window