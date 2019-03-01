Improving Zambia's roads
As part of efforts made to improve its infrastructure, Zambia is embarking on a major construction project to reduce congestion in its capital Lusaka.

The project will see 120km of road being built, upgraded or widen, in order to speed up commutes across the city.

