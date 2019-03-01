Media player
The smart buses transforming Kigali
Since buses in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda were upgraded to become "smart buses", customers have had a lot to smile about.
Young people like taking bus rides because they can use the free Wi-Fi to access internet services on their smartphones, and electronic tickets have cut queues and mean customers don't have to carry cash.
01 Mar 2019
