'The most powerful Italian sports car ever made'
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista "hypercar" is the fastest road legal car ever - and it's electric.
Chief executive Michael Perschke talks to the BBC's Theo Leggett about why the company built the £2m battery-powered machine.
05 Mar 2019
