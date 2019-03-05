'The most powerful Italian sports car ever made'
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista "hypercar" is the fastest road legal car ever - and it's electric.

Chief executive Michael Perschke talks to the BBC's Theo Leggett about why the company built the £2m battery-powered machine.

