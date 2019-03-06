Aston Martin's sales growth 'very, very good', says boss

Media player
Andy Palmer says Aston's Martin's 26% sales growth last year was 'very, very good'
Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer tells the BBC's Theo Leggett that the firm's underlying performance last year was 'very good' in a very volatile market, and that the one-off cost of going public would not be repeated.
06 Mar 2019
