Aston Martin's sales growth 'very, very good', says boss
Andy Palmer says Aston's Martin's 26% sales growth last year was 'very, very good'

Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer tells the BBC's Theo Leggett that the firm's underlying performance last year was 'very good' in a very volatile market, and that the one-off cost of going public would not be repeated.

  • 06 Mar 2019