Din Tai Fung: The accidental dumpling empire
Taiwan's famous dumpling chain Din Tai Fung opened its first restaurant in London last year, and more outlets could be on the cards elsewhere in Europe.
A family business that grew beyond the dreams of his father, Warren Yang, current chairman of Din Tai Fung, tells the BBC how this small Taiwanese shop accidentally turned into a global dumpling empire.
Video by Cindy Sui and Pamela Parker
07 Mar 2019
