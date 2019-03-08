What's the quirkiest car at Geneva?
Geneva Motor Show: What's the quirkiest car on display?

The latest innovations in the car world have been on display at the Geneva Motor Show this week.

There's been a lot of focus on making things electric, but with hundreds of vehicles vying for attention how do you stand out from the crowd?

Theo Leggett has been finding out.

