The designer turning trash metals into jewellery
Aanchal Sukhija is a sustainable fashion designer, who collects and recycles waste from Indian kabadiwallas (garbage buyers) and turns it into jewellery.

Hear more about Aanchal on the WorklifeIndia podcast.

  • 08 Mar 2019