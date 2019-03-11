We're in competition with cash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bob Collymore: We're in competition with cash

In Kenya, much of the population is now using a mobile payments app called M-Pesa.

Bob Collymore, chief executive of mobile operator Safaricom, says banks are not a key competitor.

Instead, convincing people to move away from cash is a bigger challenge.

  • 11 Mar 2019