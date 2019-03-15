Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How long are you going to live?
The vast majority of people are living longer than ever before. It’s creating a challenge about how we pay for a longer life and take care of a greater number of older people.
But do you know how long you have left to live? We asked people in nine cities around the world to go to the BBC website and find out how old they will become.
Find out how long you're predicted to live and join the conversation using the hashtag #LivingLonger
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window