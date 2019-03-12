Media player
The people trying to save the High Street
A restaurant in Leek, Staffordshire, is selling burgers for £5 as part of a campaign to boost sales on the High Street and encourage people to spend £5 in local independent shops.
Elsewhere, in Doncaster, the council has invested £50m in new buildings, reduced the empty shop rate, and increased the number of people in the town.
12 Mar 2019
